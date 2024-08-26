Learn more about Guelph’s development of an affordable housing Community Improvement Plan

Guelph, Ont., August 26, 2024 – On September 5, the City of Guelph will host two information sessions to share information about the development of Guelph’s affordable housing Community Improvement Plan (CIP).

The proposed program will provide financial incentives for developers and homebuilders to rehabilitate the city’s existing housing supply into affordable purpose-built rentals and new affordable rental and ownership units.

We want to connect with developers, homebuilders and others in the sector, as well as members of the Guelph community.

Guelph’s Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan information sessions

Date: Thursday, September 5

Time: Drop-in style, 1-3 p.m. or 4-6 p.m.

Where: Marg Mackinnon Community Room, City Hall

During the information sessions, staff will:

Provide an overview of community improvement plans, how they work, and why Guelph is creating one for affordable housing;

Discuss the proposed grant programs to incentivize the rehabilitation of vacant properties and new development of multi-residential buildings;

Highlight the connections to the Housing Affordability Strategy work underway and to the Housing Accelerator Fund.

Can’t attend in person?

More information will be shared at a Council Planning Meeting on Wednesday, November 13, where there is also an opportunity to participate through public delegation.

For more information

Christine Chapman, Manager, Economic Development

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2823

[email protected]