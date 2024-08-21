Fall recreation programs are just around the corner!

Program schedule now available. Registration opens September 11

Guelph, Ont., August 21, 2024 – Registration for fall recreation programs starts September 11 at 7:30 a.m. Program options include swimming, sports and leisure activities. Fall schedules are now live on RecEnroll, so you can plan your programs before registration opens.

Beginning September 11, register online at recenroll.ca or by phone at 519-837-5699. If you plan to pay cash or would prefer to register in person, please plan to register at the West End Community Centre or Victoria Road Recreation Centre.

Online registration is quick and easy

To make registering online even easier, you can add your credit card information to your RecEnroll account ahead of time. Here’s how:

Log in to your account on recenroll.ca.

Choose the family member who will be adding their card information.

On the Family Member Detail Page, scroll down to the Finance Info section and click/tap the “New” button.

Enter the card information into the form.

Click/tap the “Save” button.

Now you’re ready to enroll in fall programs with just a few clicks.

We’ve made changes to RecEnroll

Things may look a bit different when you search for a program in RecEnroll. We’ve made updates to better highlight the variety of programs and activities we offer. Programs are now grouped according to program content and theme, making it easier to find and learn detailed information about each offering.

Feeling spontaneous? Drop-in!

Drop-in space is limited, so registration is recommended. Registration for drop-in programs opens 23 hours before the scheduled start time. If a program has not filled up, walk-ins are welcome.

Access to recreation for all

Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in recreation programs. In partnership with the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, the Free to Grow program provides grants to low-income families to help children and youth under 18 participate in recreation programs. For those over 18, the City’s Fee Assistance in Recreation (FAIR) program helps adults and seniors on a limited income with subsidies for recreation programs, passes and other memberships. To learn more about the fee assistance options and to apply, visit guelph.ca/support-services, call 519-837-5699 or visit any of our Community Centres.

Inclusion in recreation programs for people with a disability

We strive to ensure our recreation programs are inclusive and accessible so people of all abilities can participate. Inclusion Services are available for people with a disability who require extra support to participate in programs or camps. This service is provided at no cost.

We have adapted recreation programs with specialized programming to meet a variety of needs including Active Start for kids 4 to 7 years and FUNdamentals for kids ages 7 to 12. We’re also offering our usual adapted aquatics and Friday Friends social groups. Browse RecEnroll to view diverse programming for everyone.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5699