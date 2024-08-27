City of Guelph appoints new Chief Administrative Officer

Guelph, Ont., August 27, 2024 – After an extensive national recruitment process, the City of Guelph is pleased to announce the appointment of Tara Baker as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). This appointment takes effect on September 16. Baker will replace former CAO Scott Stewart who retired earlier this summer.

Baker brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in municipal administration with 13 years at the City of Guelph, most recently serving as City Treasurer and General Manager of Finance since 2016. In her time here, she has transformed the city’s financial management practices through modernized policies, enhanced reporting transparency, and the introduction of multi-year budgeting. She has demonstrated an authentic leadership style that encourages innovation and collaboration and drives forward-thinking change where it is needed.

As a strategic and collaborative leader, she values transparent and effective communication, prioritizes digital transformation techniques, and embraces a continuous improvement mindset where perfection doesn’t limit progress.

As CAO, Baker will serve as the highest-ranking public servant at the City, directly reporting to the Mayor and Council. She will manage the City’s extensive operations, services, and programs, with support from the executive and extended leadership teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tara into this role at the City of Guelph,” said Cam Guthrie, mayor, City of Guelph. “Her knowledge of Guelph, extensive experience and transformative leadership will be invaluable as we continue to advance our Future Guelph strategic plan, improve services and serve our community effectively.”

“I am honoured to take on the role of CAO for the City of Guelph,” says Tara Baker, incoming chief administrative officer, City of Guelph. “I look forward to working closely with Council, staff, and the community to build on our successes and advance our collective priorities. Guelph is an amazing community I’m thrilled to be a part of, and Guelphites can rest assured that I am committed to delivering excellent public service for our residents. I’m invested in building public confidence in local government, letting data drive our decisions, and focusing on effective outcomes that will help enhance the lives of everyone in our community.”

The City is confident that Tara Baker’s leadership will bring a fresh perspective to our commitment to excellent public service. The community is encouraged to join us in welcoming her to Guelph as CAO.

Media Contact

Stefany Snedden, Strategic Communications Advisor

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3519

[email protected]