Statement from Mayor Guthrie about University of Guelph 2024 Fall semester housing options

Guelph, Ont., June 13, 2024

Like many students and parents of those accepted into the 2024 Fall semester at the University of Guelph, I too was only informed of the potential impacts of first-year residence options this past week.

As you can imagine, I am quite disappointed with what may occur if solutions are not immediately found, not only for the impacts to first-year students but to the greater Guelph community with the planned over-recruitment tactic employed by the University. Currently, more than 1,300 students are without a place to live on campus, and the ripple effects will be considerable and compounding for our community for years to come. It is completely unacceptable.

Housing costs will most certainly rise, making it harder not just for students scrambling for accommodations, but for current residents and newcomers to Guelph and other individuals already struggling to find housing in our community. Guelph already has one of the lowest rental vacancy rates in the province along with high rental rates. I’m also concerned about capacity issues for our transit systems, our community services, bylaw, and more.

I have made it clear to the University leadership that I am disappointed, and I expect them to actively participate in finding solutions.

Cam Guthrie

Mayor