The people have spoken: New playground designs announced for three Guelph playgrounds

Construction scheduled for spring 2024

Guelph, Ont., May 1, 2024 – The results are in! New playground designs have been chosen for Dovercliffe Park, Howitt Park, and University Village Park.

Construction will start this spring and be complete by the end of fall 2024. We’ll share on our Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) feeds when the new playgrounds are open.

Dovercliffe Park

38 Dovercliffe Road

The new playground at Dovercliffe Park will feature four distinct play areas with a colourful climber section, a rainbow slide, a playhouse, and a tall play area with shade. There will also be three straight slides and one curly slide, plus a separate swing set with two accessible swings, two toddler swings and two swings for older kids.

Design by: Play Power

Howitt Park

81 Beechwood Avenue

The new playground at Howitt Park will feature four distinct play areas including a tall and challenging climbing structure, a tree-shaped tall play area, a rustic shed-style shade area, some climbing features with two slides, plus a smaller play area with a sensory component and a smaller slide with the same rustic shed shade structure. There will also be a swing set with two swings for older kids, an accessible swing, and a toddler swing.

Design by: New World Park Solutions

University Village Park

93 Ironwood Road

The new playground at University Village will feature play equipment in shades of green, brown, and gray on rubber safety surfacing throughout. The main playground structure contains accessible ramps that connect to give different shade-covered play decks, as well as climbing elements, sensory components, an interactive playhouse, and multiple styles of slides. A separate play area includes seven swings.

Design by: Park N Play

Accessible surfacing

We heard during engagement that surfacing type is an important part of making some playgrounds wheelchair accessible. Working alongside the City’s Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC), we’ve included rubber surfacing at University Village Park.

About the playground replacement process

When we replace play equipment, we consider available budget, maintenance, how to make the play equipment fun for everyone and input from community members. Your participation helps us choose the right play equipment for your neighbourhood.

Playgrounds are replaced roughly every 20 years, pending Council approval. If your local playground isn’t on our list, chances are it’s not quite time for it to be replaced.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Project Manager

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]