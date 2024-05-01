Reconstruction of three Guelph playgrounds starts May 1

Guelph, Ont., May 1, 2024 – The City is replacing three Guelph playgrounds this spring. Construction begins May 1 starting at Howitt Park.

Construction will continue at Dovercliffe Park and University Village Park, with all three expected to be complete by the end of fall 2024, weather permitting.

Parks undergoing construction to receive new play equipment this year are:

Dovercliffe Park

Howitt Park

University Village Park

The designs for these playgrounds were chosen by the community during engagement completed in 2023. Park users are asked to stay out of the construction sites until work is complete and fencing is removed. To find nearby playgrounds to play on while work is occurring, please use the park locator map online.

Taking care of our trees

Construction can impact the health and stability of nearby trees. There is one tree that must be removed from Howitt Park and nine trees that must be removed from University Village Park. We’ve made every effort through design to preserve healthy trees on the sites and we will continue to do so during construction. New trees will be re-planted as part of this project.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Project Manager

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]