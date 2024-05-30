Please drop in and join us! Let’s talk about housing affordability in Guelph

Guelph, Ont., ​May 30, 2024​ – On June 13, please drop in and join the City of Guelph at one of two in-person, open houses to discuss the creation of our city’s housing affordability strategy.

Housing affordability strategy open house

Thursday, June 13

Drop-in-style | 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m.

Royal City Mission | 50 Quebec St, Guelph

We hope to have open conversations with community members about how to address housing affordability in Guelph, based on the tools that the City can use. We’ll discuss draft actions and priorities supporting the development of Guelph’s Housing Affordability Strategy. We also want to reimagine the housing continuum and how we visually present the range of housing types available in our community.

Can’t attend in person?

Don’t worry! You can still provide feedback through our Housing Affordability Strategy and Additional Residential Dwelling Unit in two survey opportunities, open until June 23 on haveyoursay.guelph.ca.

For more information

Cushla Matthews

Development Advisor, Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 3982

[email protected]