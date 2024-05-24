Muskoka Drive road closure starting June 10

Longfellow Avenue at Muskoka Drive

Notice date: May 24, 2024

About the project

The works being completed include constructing a new watermain on Longfellow Avenue and connecting to Muskoka Drive to service Phase 2 of the Nima Trails Subdivision.

Work begins June 10

Work is anticipated to begin on Monday, June 10 and end on Friday, June 14, weather permitting.

Road closure on Muskoka Drive

Muskoka Drive will be closed at the intersection of Longfellow Avenue, there will be no through access.

Pedestrian access

Sidewalks will remain open and pedestrians may cross at the intersection, a safe route of passage will be identified.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule. If any driveways are located in the construction zone, the team will relocate the bins for the day and place them back at the end of laneways once collections are completed.

Map of construction area



The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Ethan Barrand, P.Eng

Development Engineer, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2250

TTY 226-820-6386

[email protected]