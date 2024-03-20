Guelph satisfaction survey launches March 22

Community feedback will help improve City programs and services

Guelph, Ont., March 20, 2024—We want to hear from you Guelph! Tell us if we’re meeting the mark with City programs and services, customer service and communication with you. Your feedback matters.

Between March 22 and April 8, Forum Research will conduct a telephone survey on our behalf.

This survey helps us measure if we’re meeting our mission to deliver responsible and responsive public service to Guelph’s growing and diverse community.

The 2022 survey revealed that 96 per cent of Guelph residents rated the overall quality of life in the city as good or very good, 94 per cent of individuals say Guelph is a welcoming community and 78 per cent of Guelph residents believe they receive good value for their tax dollars.

We’ll share the 2024 Guelph Satisfaction Survey findings this summer.

Notice of collection

The City is working with Forum Research to conduct a telephone from March 22 to April 8. The 2024 Guelph Satisfaction Survey will measure:

satisfaction with City of Guelph programs and services;

perceptions and expectations of customer service and communications; and

perceptions of quality of life.

Participation is voluntary. All individual responses are kept confidential and will be used to help gauge satisfaction with City programs and services and how residents interact with the City.

Personal information, as defined by Section 2 of the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (MFIPPA) is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act, 2001, and in accordance with the provisions of the MFIPPA.

For questions about the collection, use and disclosure of this information please contact the program manager of Information, Privacy and Elections at 519-822-1260 extension 2605 or [email protected].

For more information

Minerva Sánchez, Advisor Corporate Strategic Initiatives, Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Services

Office of the Chief Administrative Officer

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4102

[email protected]