Three City of Guelph playgrounds on track for replacement in 2025

Share your vision to help guide playground designs by March 3

Guelph, Ont., February 6, 2024—We want your input on three City of Guelph playgrounds scheduled for replacement in 2025: Colonial Drive Park, Holland Crescent Park and Highview Park.

Tell us your neighbourhood playground vision. We’d like to know:

What kind of equipment you would like to see,

What you like about the existing playgrounds, and

The specific accessibility features you would like to see included in the new design.

This first phase of engagement is open on Have Your Say until March 3. We’ll take your feedback to prepare two design options for each playground and come back in the spring for phase two, where we’ll share the designs for the neighbourhood to vote on. Once the designs for each playground are decided, the projects will be tendered out and construction will take place in 2025. More details on construction timelines will be shared closer to the construction start date.

About the playground replacement process

Each year, budget permitting, we undertake several playground lifecycle replacement projects. When we replace play equipment, we consider community input, available budget, maintenance needs and how to make the play equipment fun for everyone. Your participation helps us choose the right play equipment for your neighbourhood.

Playgrounds are replaced approximately every 20 years, pending Council approval. If your local playground isn’t on our list, chances are it’s not quite time for it to be replaced.

For more information

Jude Gaboury, Project Manager

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4121

[email protected]