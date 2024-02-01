Public Space Use bylaw: special Council meeting February 14

Guelph, Ont., February 1, 2024 – On January 16, Guelph City Council unanimously directed City staff to develop a Public Space Use bylaw. The draft bylaw, which is now posted publicly, will be discussed and deliberated by Council at a special Council meeting on February 14. Council will vote on bylaw amendments at this meeting.

Public Space Use bylaw: special Council meeting

Wednesday, February 14

10 a.m.

Council Chambers, Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street

Live stream

The goal of the bylaw is to:

help make public spaces owned or operated by the City safer for all members of our Guelph community, and

ensure that spaces are being used for intended purposes.

While recognizing that Guelph still lacks sufficient permanent shelter space for unsheltered individuals, we are aiming to accommodate the needs of affected individuals in our community so they too can live more safely and with dignity.

Interested community members are welcome to read the draft bylaw and agenda packet and are encouraged to attend the meeting in person or watch the live stream.

Members of the public, community partners, social service agencies and businesses can register to delegate at the February 14 special council meeting in person, virtually, by phone or by sharing correspondence in advance. The deadline to register or share correspondence is February 9 at 10 a.m.

Feedback from the community is crucial in helping to shape the bylaw as it is being considered by Council. Adoption of the bylaw is expected at the February 27 City Council meeting.

For more information

Colleen Clack-Bush

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 2588

[email protected]