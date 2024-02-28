Mayor directs staff to reduce 2025 property tax levy and help with housing and homelessness

Guelph, Ont., February 28, 2024 – Today, Mayor Cam Guthrie signed three (3) mayoral orders directing City staff to:

Establish the 2025 confirmation budget at a property tax impact of under four (4) per cent. Including information on free transit for high school students.

Identify real estate opportunities for underutilized City-owned assets, including City-owned surface parking lots, which can be transformed into housing.

Present Council with information about the logistics, costs and processes required to establish a temporary structured encampment site for those currently experiencing homelessness.

“I am using the strong mayor powers to explore creative solutions to create much-needed housing, address homelessness and present a more affordable outlook on property taxes for our residents and businesses,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “I look forward to working with staff, Council and the community to move these issues forward in a meaningful and positive manner to ensure that these challenges are addressed.”

Mayor Guthrie first announced his intention to use strong mayor powers to implement these mayoral directions at the 2024 State of the City Address on February 8.

The mayor is required to share any mayoral directions made under the strong mayor powers in writing, to notify the city clerk and councillors when he does so, and to make notifications available to the public, subject to the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

All mayoral directions are publicly available on guelph.ca/mayoral-decisions.

