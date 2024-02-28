Canada’s Celtic rock warriors bring electric kitchen party to River Run Centre

The Mudmen return for an exciting, energetic performance

GUELPH, ON February 28, 2024 – A blast of Celtic energy is set to hit River Run Centre when the Mudmen take Main Stage on Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. This tour celebrates the band’s 25th anniversary, and the band known for energetic live concerts does not plan to hold back. This show is part of the Sleeman-Spring Mill Music Series, which features exciting Canadian and international music icons.

Established in 1998, the Mudmen have earned their reputation as Canada’s Celtic rock warriors. Blending bagpipes, drums, and a raucous spirit, their music is energizing and has become part of the Canadian soundtrack at various sporting events. In 2008, the Mudmen recorded the theme song for Hockey Night in Canada, solidifying their place as a quintessential part of Canada’s pop culture.

The Mudmen promise to bring a fun-loving, high-energy show for fans of rock with Celtic inspirations. “We have a few fun shows this season that are basically an East Coast kitchen party on stage,” says Bill Nuhn, Manager of Theatres and Civic Events. “The Mudmen are an East Coast kitchen party with electric guitars.”

The band is made up of brothers Robby and Sandy Campbell, Colin Amey, Jordon Brosseau, Andy Gingerich, and Alex Showdra. They have more than 3,000 live shows under their belts and 10 live albums. Through their music – particularly their live shows – the Mudmen aim to bring the joy of life to their fans. “Playing Celtic music is fun,” Sandy Campbell told Canadian Beats. “It usually raises people’s spirits.”

For fans of live music looking for a fun, boisterous party, the Mudmen’s performance is one to check out. The Mudmen put their own spin on various classic’s including Spirit of the West’s “Home for a Rest” as well as AC/DC’s “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)”. Their own hits include singles “5 O’clock”, “Saturday”, and last year’s release, “Farmer’s Tan,” from the album of the same name. This show is part of River Run Centre’s 2023/24 RESOUNDING Season, sponsored by Richardson Wealth. Bringing a wide variety of music to the community, the season aims to present something for everyone.

Tickets to the Mudmen are $39 for adults, $37 for patrons over 60, and $29 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/mudmen/.

