A tale of intrigue for toddlers: The Sword in the Violin Case

Park Eatery Kinderconcerts use storytelling to expose toddlers to classical music

GUELPH, ON February 29, 2024 – This season’s final iteration of Park Eatery Kinderconcerts tells the exciting tale of a quest for stardom in The Sword in the Violin Case on Saturday, March 23 at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. Park Eatery Kinderconcerts are an enriching, hands-on experience designed by the Guelph Symphony Orchestra (GSO) to expose children five years and younger to the magic of music and instruments.

Set to the music of Saint-Georges de Chevalier, The Sword in the Violin Case tells the story of Saint Georges, a champion sword fighter, and his quest for stardom. Members of the GSO bring the symphony to life through an engaging and interactive performance, encouraging young children to experience the sounds of the instruments. Presented in the Studio Theatre, children are invited to sit close to the musicians for an immersive sound experience.

The performance is narrated by Kween, an engaging performer and narrator. She is also a dance teacher, actor, singer, model, and owns two businesses, The Heels Academy and The Kween Company. She has also been a featured narrator in past Kinderconcerts performances and as a dance artist in GSO’s Pop Up Orchestra Festival. This show is the third and final of this season’s Park Eatery Kinderconcerts. The series is curated for River Run Centre’s youngest audience as part of the 2023/24 RESOUNDING Series, sponsored by Richardson Wealth, which aims to deliver a broad range of entertainment – something for everyone in our community. Tickets to The Sword in the Violin Case are $15 for adults, $13 for patrons over 60 or under 30 years old, and $11 for children 14 and under, including infants. For more information or to purchase, please call River Run Centre’s Box Office at 519-763-3000, visit 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or get details online at https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/the-sword-in-the-violin-case-kinderconcerts/.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]