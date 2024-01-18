The Trews perform iconic album House of Ill Fame start to finish

Tickets going fast for Guelph stop of cross-country anniversary tour

GUELPH, ON January 18, 2024 – One of Canada’s favourite rock bands returns to Guelph when The Trews take the Main Stage at River Run Centre on Saturday, February 10 at 8 p.m. The Trews – House of Ill Fame 20th Anniversary Tour celebrates the band’s iconic, platinum-selling debut record. The show is part of the Sleeman-Spring Mill Music Series, which features a lineup of Canadian icons and international heavy-hitters.

Released in 2003, House of Ill Fame is the first full-length album of The Trews. Last year, the record was certified Platinum in Canada, reaching over 100,000 copies sold. With a 12-song track list written primarily by the four members of the band at that time – Colin MacDonald, Jack Syperek, John-Angus MacDonald, and Sean Dalton – the album was produced by Big Sugar frontman and fellow Canadian rocker, Gordie Johnson.

“The Trews came to me as a baby band,” Gordie Johnson tells Karen Coughtrey in an interview for A Journal of Musical Things. “They were just teenage dudes wanting to live a rock and roll dream. They had good songs… Great DNA, great ideas, the things they were singing about were really worthy.” With the guidance of Grammy-nominated producer and blues/reggae rock musician Johnson, those good songs became great songs and a generation of listeners agreed, quickly making House of Ill Fame the soundtrack of a new generation of Canadian rock.

Charting singles from House of Ill Fame include “Not Ready to Go,” “Tired of Waiting,” and “Fleeting Trust.” “Not Ready to Go” reached number one on Canadian rock radio in 2004 and in 2005, it was nominated as Single of the Year at the JUNO Awards. In 2004, The Trews also received a JUNO nomination for New Group of the Year. Since the release of their iconic debut, they have released six more full-length albums, including gold-selling records Den of Thieves in 2005 and No Time for Later in 2008. Their most recent album is Wanderer from 2021, and their most recent single is 2023’s “Peace Jam.”

On the House of Ill Fame 20th Anniversary Tour, the band plays the record in its entirety, along with other hits and fan favourites. This is the perfect opportunity for Trews’ fans and new fans alike to hear the “great DNA” that Gordie Johnson heard more than 20 years ago, and which critics and fans alike have applauded since. Known for their great live sound with high-energy, engaging shows, The Trews deliver a rock concert not to be missed.

Tickets to The Trews – House of Ill Fame 20th Anniversary Tour are $59 for adults, $57 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/the-trews-present-the-house-of-ill-fame-20th-anniversary-tour/.

