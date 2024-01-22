The City is now implementing its new strategic plan, Future Guelph

Guelph, Ont., January 22, 2024 – The City of Guelph has begun implementing its new strategic plan, Future Guelph. The plan, approved by Council in the summer of 2023, outlines the City’s vision and strategic direction for the next four years and aligns closely with the multi-year budget.

The strategic plan reflects the collective aspirations of the city. Organized around four strategic themes, the plan is summarized as follows:

Foundations is the City’s mechanism for effective, sustainable governance. It focuses on the tools, resources and plans the City will need to leverage to provide excellent service, while maintaining fiscal responsibility and accountability to the community.

the City’s mechanism for effective, sustainable governance. It focuses on the tools, resources and plans the City will need to leverage to provide excellent service, while maintaining fiscal responsibility and accountability to the community. City Building focuses on enabling growth, infrastructure development and all other supporting elements needed to achieve Guelph’s vision for a thriving, vibrant and more livable city.

focuses on enabling growth, infrastructure development and all other supporting elements needed to achieve Guelph’s vision for a thriving, vibrant and more livable city. Environment continues the City’s progress towards its environmental stewardship goals and supports community climate change action.

continues the City’s progress towards its environmental stewardship goals and supports community climate change action. People and Economy is how the City continues to support the community’s well-being and help our local economy flourish.

The City’s Chief Administrative Officer, Scott Stewart, says, “This is an exciting time for our community. We are embarking on a new journey for our future with this new strategic plan as our guide. Our vision for Guelph is one centered on innovation, with the community at our core. We are confident this new strategic plan will help us chart the course to a Future Guelph we can all be proud of.”

The strategic plan will be measured to help the City report on its progress and achievements. The City will monitor and evaluate the plan on an ongoing basis, providing annual updates to Council and the public through the City’s progress report.

“We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of open dialogue with our community. We’ll actively plan, budget, monitor, and report on the progress of our strategic plan” said Jodie Sales, General Manager of the City’s Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Services. “By embracing transparency, we uphold the principles of good governance and encourage the active participation of our community in shaping the future of our city.”

While the strategic plan acts as the organization’s north star, the City’s multi-year budget is the affordability tool that sets the pace for the work ahead. Learn more about the City’s approved multi-year budget and Future Guelph’s four-year direction at guelph.ca/strategicplan.

