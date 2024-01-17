Guelph City Council directs development of Public Space Use bylaw to address safety concerns

Guelph, Ont., January 17, 2024 – At the Council planning meeting held on January 16, City Council unanimously passed a motion directing City staff to draft a Public Space Use bylaw to address safety concerns regarding encampments and related activities on lands owned or operated by the City. The bylaw is to be brought to Council for consideration by the end of February.

“By clearly outlining guidelines for public space use with a bylaw like this, we’ll be better equipped to help address safety concerns for those who may be living in encampment settings and everyone who uses our public spaces,” says CAO Scott Stewart. “Safety for everyone, regardless of their situation, is key, and this bylaw will be another tool in our belt as we work to help achieve that.”

Next steps

As directed, City staff will present a report and draft bylaw at a special Council meeting on February 14. At this time, Council will also hear delegations. Using feedback provided by Council at this meeting, staff will adjust the draft bylaw and bring it forward for approval at the February 27 Council meeting.

Meeting dates, details and documents are posted to guelph.ca/council as they are made available. Information on speaking or sending comments to Council is also available on the City’s website.

