D’eve Archer returns to Guelph with performance at River Run Centre

Rising R&B star set to blow the roof off the Studio Theatre on February 9

GUELPH, ON January 17, 2024 – Multi-talented singer, songwriter, and one of Guelph’s most exciting performers returns to River Run Centre when D’eve Archer plays the Studio Theatre on Friday, February 9 at 8 p.m. This show is presented as part of the Miijidaa Music Series, which features a broad range of Canadian artists. Knar Jewellery supports this performance as the exclusive Show Sponsor.

D’eve Archer is making waves with her powerful voice, honest lyrics, and dynamic presence. Classically trained, she was drawn to the rhythmic sounds of jazz and soul at a young age. This combination of strong, classical training and smooth, funky rhythms combine expertly in her music to deliver a multi-layered sound that transcends generations and genres. Her influences range from Etta James to Beyoncé and her music touches notes of everything in between. Playful at heart, Archer expertly leads the audience along musical twists and turns that are at once familiar and fresh.

“I’m thrilled to present D’eve Archer this season,” says Bill Nuhn, Manager of Theatres and Civic Events. “We’ve featured her solo act at River Run Centre’s public open house a few years ago, and more recently at a sponsor luncheon. She blows the room away every time, so I’m excited to see what happens when she brings her full band on stage.”

D’eve Archer’s performance at River Run Centre is particularly special. Raised in Woodstock, Archer spent a few years in Guelph before travelling abroad, playing shows and festivals in France, Sweden, the Netherlands, and more. With superb musicianship and live-loop skills, her dynamic performances captivate audiences around the world. Her recordings include singles “Sleeping With a Stranger” and “Lucy,” and in 2016, she released a music and video project, Tabula Rose. Now, she returns to Guelph with a full band in a performance not to be missed.

D’eve Archer’s love for spontaneity and the element of surprise has led her to invite a handful of artists, including Adrian Raso, Andrew Craig, Mike Borkosky, Jason Field, Dane Hartsell, and more, to join her on stage. These artists are not only influences throughout her entire journey but have become pillars in shaping who D’eve Archer is today.

Maintaining River Run Centre’s focus of delivering something for everyone, D’eve Archer’s music promises to do just that in a single performance, thrilling fans of classic R&B, funk, and new music alike. This year, the 2023/24 RESOUNDING Season is sponsored by Richardson Wealth, who have also become fast fans of Archer’s music. Come see a true rising star in action on Friday, February 9.

Tickets to D’eve Archer are $30 for adults, $28 for patrons over 60, and $25 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit River Run Centre’s Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/deve-archer/.

