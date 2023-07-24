City of Guelph’s Greener Homes program launches July 31

Guelph, Ont., July 24, 2023 – Starting July 31, Guelph homeowners can apply for a zero-interest loan of up to $50,000 to help cover the costs of energy-efficient home retrofits from windows and doors, to heat pumps and solar-powered systems.

The Guelph Greener Homes program is part of the City’s commitment to sustainability as it strives to become a net-zero carbon community by 2050 and win the Race to Zero. The loan program will help homeowners reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and support a future-ready Guelph while making homes more comfortable with money-saving, energy-efficient upgrades.

“We all need to be part of the fight against climate change, and we know people in our community want to play their part,” says Bryan Ho-Yan, the City’s manager of Corporate Energy and Climate Change. “This program will make energy-efficient upgrades more accessible for Guelph homeowners.”

Almost 200 people have already subscribed for updates about the program and will be the first to be notified when the program goes live on July 31.

How to apply

Six steps will get homeowners on their way to accessing loan funds:

Check eligibility Schedule and complete a home energy assessment Submit the home assessment with planned upgrades for approval Once approved, complete upgrades Schedule and complete a follow-up home energy assessment Submit invoices and the final assessment report to get the loan

Information packages will be available in alternative languages. Please contact [email protected] or call 519-822-1260 extension 3984 to request information in your preferred language.

Eligibility requirements

To be eligible for the program you must own a low-rise (detached, semi-detached, townhouse, or rowhouse) residential property in the municipality of the City Guelph that’s at least five years old, and:

have a property tax account with the City

have consent from all listed property owners to participate in the program

have no back taxes, liens, or title disputes on the property

have not started improvements for which you plan to use the loan for

What types of upgrades qualify?

The loan can be used to cover the costs of:

building upgrades including insulation, air-sealing, window and door repair or replacement

mechanical systems such as air source heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, and heat recovery systems

Control systems such as smart or programmable thermostats

Renewable energy systems including solar power and solar hot water systems

Low-income applicants may also qualify for a grant for air source heat pumps (up to $15,000). Grants are available to property owners who are primary residents of the property for which the air source heat pump is being installed, with a family income (before taxes) less than or equal to the low income cut-off as defined by the program. A Guelph Greener Homes program advisor will reach out to qualifying applicants to provide more information.

To learn more about the Guelph Greener Homes program, eligibility requirements, the application process, or qualifying home retrofits, visit guelph.ca/greenerhomes

Media Contact

Bryan Ho-Yan, Manager

Corporate Energy and Climate Change

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 2672

[email protected]

This project was carried out with assistance from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund, an endowment created by the Government of Canada.