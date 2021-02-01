Important notice for Provincial Offences (POA) matters

Guelph’s Provincial Offences Court administration office is open to the public for front counter services like ticket payments, requests for trials or extensions.

You must answer the following screening questions before you enter the courthouse https://covid-19.ontario.ca/courthouse-screening/ Masks are mandatory.

Court Dates

All in-person court matters are unavailable until further notice.

You may attend court remotely by audio.

Best practices for attending a remote hearing

How to check in to court remotely

You are required to check-in for court in advance of your scheduled court date.

If you received an offence notice (ticket)

To check-in, contact the Prosecution Section at 519-826-0762 extension 2920 or email [email protected].

If you received a summons (yellow slip)

You are required to check-in with the Provincial Prosecutor at 519-562-1970 or 519-822-1031 or email [email protected].

If you fail to check-in on or prior to your court date, you may be deemed not to dispute the charge.

Timelines

The Provincial Government had extended certain time limits under the Provincial Offences Act until February 26, 2021. This included the time for you to exercise your options on the back of your ticket if you received your ticket on or before March 16, 2020. Beginning February 26, 2021, timelines will resume and matters will proceed through the judicial system, including the issuing of notices for unpaid provincial offences matters where there has been no response to the options listed on the back of your ticket.

Please see notices posted on the Ontario Court of Justice website, along with the order made by Chief Justice L. Maisonneuve and refer to the Notice to Counsel/Paralegals and the Public Re: Provincial Offences Act Matters in the Ontario Court of Justice

What are my options if I receive an Offence Notice (commonly called a ticket)?

Option #1 – Voluntary payment of your ticket

By choosing this option, you are admitting that you are guilty and you must pay the total payable at the bottom of your ticket.

Pay online at guelph.ca/court

Use the drop-box at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph (west entrance)

In-person or mail to: Ontario Court of Justice 59 Carden Street Guelph, ON N1H 2Z9

Cheques made payable to the City of Guelph

Option #2 – Plea of Guilty – Submissions as to Penalty

Please call 519-826-0762 or email [email protected] and an audio appointment will be scheduled for you to speak to the Justice of the Peace.

Option #3 – Requesting a trial date

Sign the back of your ticket or complete a Notice of Intention to Appear and submit to our office.

Email trial requests to [email protected]

Use the drop-box at City Hall, 1 Carden Street (west entrance)

Visit or mail a trial request to: Ontario Court of Justice, 59 Carden Street, Guelph, ON, N1H 2Z9

Please note that statutory timelines have been extended, including the time to exercise your options on the Offence Notice (ticket)

What are my options if I receive a parking ticket?

Option #1- Plea of Guilt – Voluntary payment of total fine

By choosing this option, you are admitting that you are guilty and you must pay the total payable at the bottom of your ticket.

You can pay the fine online, by mail or in person at any Provincial Offences Court location. Cheques should be made payable to the City of Guelph

Option #2 – Requesting a trial date

Sign the back of your ticket or complete a Notice of Intention to Appear and submit to our office.

Email trial requests to [email protected]

Use the drop-box at City Hall, 1 Carden Street (west entrance)

Visit or mail a trial request to: Ontario Court of Justice, 59 Carden Street, Guelph, ON, N1H 2Z9

Please note that statutory timelines have been extended, including the time to exercise your options on the parking ticket.

How do I request a payment extension?

All legislative timelines for tickets that have not expired prior to March 15, 2020 have been extended.

To request an extension please download the extend time to pay application form and send to:

email [email protected]

bring or mail to: Ontario Court of Justice 59 Carden Street Guelph, ON N1H 2Z9

How do I sign my documents if they require a signature?

The Ontario Court of Justice will accept electronically signed document where a signature is required. An electronic signature consists of electronic information that identifies the signatory and the date and place of signing. For example, you may type your name as the signature.

What services are available online?

