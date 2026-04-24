Construction notice: Wyndham Street South and Farquhar Street intersection closure beginning April 27

Notice date: ​ April 24, 2026

What’s happening:

Starting on or about April 27, work to replace and upgrade sanitary sewer infrastructure within the Wyndham Street South and Farquhar Street intersection will begin, weather permitting. The intersection is expected to reopen to vehicular traffic by end of day of April 30, weather permitting.

This work is in conjunction with the Wyndham Street closure which began March 30 and extends from Wellington Street East to the south side of Cork Street.

More information is available on guelph.ca and Diggable Downlow.

Why:

The City of Guelph is beginning the first phase of the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program (DTIRP), which is a multi-phased project that will span the next decade within Downtown Guelph.

During Phase 1, the City is working at replacing aging sewers and watermains (some over a century old) to ensure safe and reliable service for generations to come. As we restore the area, we’re also taking the opportunity to upgrade roads, sidewalks and cycling facilities. In addition, we’re modernizing the streetscape in the Downtown Guelph. While streetscape improvements are a valuable secondary benefit, the heart of this project is about renewing essential infrastructure to support a resilient and thriving Downtown.

When:

Work will begin on or about April 27 and is expected to be completed by April 30, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Wyndham Street from Wellington Street East to the south side of Cork Street will be fully closed to vehicular traffic. The intersection of Wyndham Street and Macdonell Street will remain open to vehicular traffic.

Sidewalks: ​Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. Wayfinding signage will be installed along Wyndham Street and surrounding streets to inform and facilitate vehicles and pedestrians to and through Downtown.

Guelph Transit: It is expected that the bus routes 3 Westmount, 4 York, 8 Janefield, 9 Waterloo, 10 Paisley, 11 Silvercreek, 12 Delhi, 13 Eastview, and 20 Northwest Industrial will be affected and detoured during construction. The following bus stops will be affected during construction:

297 (Wyndham Street at Fountain Street, northbound),

397 (Woolwich Street at Cardigan Street, southbound),

1001 (Quebec Street at Wyndham Street North, westbound),

1130 (Wyndham Street North at Cork Street, southbound), and

5830 (Wyndham Street North at Quebec Street, northbound)

Visit guelphtransit.ca for more information about stop changes and route detours.

Guelph Central Station access:

Starting on or about April 27, the regular construction detour (in blue) will be paused as crews need to work in the Wyndham/Farquar intersection. Access to the pick-up/drop-off area from April 27 to 30 is show in orange, weather permitting. Flagging workers will be on-site helping to direct traffic during this temporary change. The regular detour (in blue) is expected to resume by May 1, weather permitting.

Waste collection: ​Waste collection will be completed by the contractor at a similar level of servicing as it currently is. Any change to solid waste collection methods will be communicated in advance.

Business access: ​ All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to buildings in the construction area. Business Open signs with a directory of businesses in the area will be installed along the pedestrian pathways to inform and direct pedestrians to open Businesses.

For project information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Maxine Koehler, Downtown Construction Ambassador/Project Coordinator

Capital Planning and Growth, Engineering & Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3913

[email protected]