The 2026 Public Works Week open house is May 23 

Guelph, Ont., April 23, 2026 – You’re invited to the City’s Public Works Week open house on Saturday, May 23! Check out interactive opportunities including displays, City work trucks such as plows, backhoes, graders, sweepers, ice resurfacers, police cruisers, firetrucks, buses and more.
We encourage you to bring a non-perishable food item as an optional admission for donation to the Guelph Food Bank. This is a rain or shine event.
Event details
- Time: Saturday, May 23, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Location: 45 and 50 Municipal Street, Guelph
- Guelph Event Calendar: 2026 Public Works Week open house – City of Guelph
City staff from Public Works, Solid Waste, Water Services, Wastewater Services, Parks, Guelph Fire, Guelph Transit, Guelph Police, Guelph Bylaw and more look forward to welcoming you to this event.
National Public Works Week 2026 runs from May 17 to May 23, honouring public works professionals for their role in creating sustainable communities.
For more information
Eleanor Gillon
Public Works Compliance Specialist
Operations-Public Works
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 4131