The 2026 Public Works Week open house is May 23

Guelph, Ont., April 23, 2026 – You’re invited to the City’s Public Works Week open house on Saturday, May 23! Check out interactive opportunities including displays, City work trucks such as plows, backhoes, graders, sweepers, ice resurfacers, police cruisers, firetrucks, buses and more.

We encourage you to bring a non-perishable food item as an optional admission for donation to the Guelph Food Bank. This is a rain or shine event.

Event details

Time: Saturday, May 23, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: 45 and 50 Municipal Street, Guelph

Guelph Event Calendar: 2026 Public Works Week open house – City of Guelph

City staff from Public Works, Solid Waste, Water Services, Wastewater Services, Parks, Guelph Fire, Guelph Transit, Guelph Police, Guelph Bylaw and more look forward to welcoming you to this event.

National Public Works Week 2026 runs from May 17 to May 23, honouring public works professionals for their role in creating sustainable communities.

For more information

Eleanor Gillon

Public Works Compliance Specialist

Operations-Public Works

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4131