Notice of passing of municipal-wide development charges bylaws

TAKE NOTICE that the Council of the City of Guelph passed municipal-widedevelopment charges Bylaw No. (2026)-21203 on March 31, 2026 under section 2 (1) of the Development Charges Act, 1997, S.O., 1997 c. 27, as amended;

AND TAKE NOTICE that any person or organization may appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal under section 14 of the Act, in respect of the development charges by-law, by filing with the Clerk of the City of Guelph on or before May 10, 2026 a notice of appeal setting out the objection to the by-law and the reasons supporting the objection.

The by-law amendment approved on March 31, 2026 was administrative in nature and did not result in any changes to the development charge rates currently in effect. The applicable development charge rates are those established through the indexed update that came into effect on March 2, 2026, as set out below:

Service/class of service Single and semi-detached dwelling Multiples Apartments – 2 bedrooms+ Apartments – Studio and 1 bedroom Special care/special dwelling units (per sq. ft. of Gross Floor Area) Current Development Charges Rate $72,076 $51,899 $43,146 $31,620 $23,312 $29.06

No key map has been provided as the by-law applies to all lands located within the City of Guelph.

A copy of the complete by-law is available for examination at the City of Guelph offices, 1 Carden Street Guelph, ON N1H 3A1 during regular business hours (weekdays from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM) excluding statutory holidays.

DATED at the City of Guelph offices, Guelph, Ontario, April 16, 2026.

Dylan McMahon

Municipal Clerk