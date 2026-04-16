Construction notice: Mitchell Street closed for 1 week starting April 27

Notice date: ​April 15, 2026

What’s happening:

​​Goetz Construction is decommissioning existing underground services at 8 Mitchell Street.

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 165-171 Arthur Street North (8 Mitchell Street)​. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about April 27 and will take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Mitchell Street will be closed between Norwich Street East and Eramosa Road. Local traffic will be permitted along Mitchell Street, however, there will be no through access at 8 Mitchell Street.

Sidewalks: ​The west sidewalk on Mitchell Street will be closed during construction.

Guelph Transit: ​No changes.​

Parking: ​On-street parking will be reduced along Mitchell Street.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: ​Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

Water Service: Temporary disruption to water services may occur during construction. Notices will be distributed 48 hours in advance of any service disruption.

Map of Construction Area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction