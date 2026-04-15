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Home » Environment » Water » Foster Avenue to be closed for emergency repair on April 16 

Foster Avenue to be closed for emergency repair on April 16 

Notice date: April 15 

Foster Avenue will be closed to through traffic on April 16 between Harrison Avenue and Yorkshire Street North for an emergency repair. City crews will start work around 8 a.m. and expect to finish by 8 p.m. 

Changes during construction: 

Traffic lanes: There will be no through traffic on Foster Avenue between Harrison Avenue and Yorkshire Street N. 
Sidewalks: No changes. 
Guelph Transit: No changes. 
Waste collection: No changes. 
Private driveway access: No changes. 

Water services: No changes. 

Map of construction area: 

Map displaying Foster Avenue with a red box outlining the street between Yorkshire Street North and Harrison Avenue

Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on the City’s social media channels.  

For more information  

Wastewater Services  
City of Guelph  
519-837-5629  
[email protected]  

City of Guelph Newsroom