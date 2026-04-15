Foster Avenue to be closed for emergency repair on April 16

Notice date: April 15

Foster Avenue will be closed to through traffic on April 16 between Harrison Avenue and Yorkshire Street North for an emergency repair. City crews will start work around 8 a.m. and expect to finish by 8 p.m.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: There will be no through traffic on Foster Avenue between Harrison Avenue and Yorkshire Street N.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: No changes.

Water services: No changes.

Map of construction area:

Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on the City’s social media channels.

For more information

Wastewater Services

City of Guelph

519-837-5629

[email protected]