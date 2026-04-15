Foster Avenue to be closed for emergency repair on April 16 

Notice date: April 15
Foster Avenue will be closed to through traffic on April 16 between Harrison Avenue and Yorkshire Street North for an emergency repair. City crews will start work around 8 a.m. and expect to finish by 8 p.m.
Changes during construction:
Traffic lanes: There will be no through traffic on Foster Avenue between Harrison Avenue and Yorkshire Street N.
Sidewalks: No changes.
Guelph Transit: No changes.
Waste collection: No changes.
Private driveway access: No changes.
Water services: No changes.
Map of construction area:
Updates will be made to this notice at guelph.ca/news and shared on the City’s social media channels.
For more information
Wastewater Services
City of Guelph
519-837-5629
[email protected]