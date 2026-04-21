City of Guelph recognized as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers

Guelph, Ont., ​April 21, 2026​ – The City of Guelph has been named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for 2026, reflecting the municipality’s leadership in climate action and sustainability.

“Creating a sustainable city is at the heart of what we do in Guelph, and being named to the Canada’s Greenest Employer list highlights this commitment,” said Tara Baker, Chief Administrative Officer. “Receiving this recognition for the first time, and as our first‑ever national Top Employer designation in a special-interest category, is a meaningful milestone for the organization.”

“This award highlights the City of Guelph as an employer where values matter, action follows, and sustainability comes first for our staff and for the community we serve.”

This is the first year the City of Guelph has received the Canada’s Greenest Employer designation by MediaCorp, which recognizes employers that demonstrate environmental stewardship and sustainability. It is also the City’s first‑ever national employer award, making this recognition an important milestone for Guelph.

Guelph was recognized for its strong environmental leadership across workplaces and the community, including green building features at City Hall, investments in renewable energy and electric vehicles, and programs that support active and low‑carbon transportation. Recognition also reflects community-focused initiatives such as the Take Root tree‑planting program, park and neighbourhood cleanups, and efforts to support pollinators, reduce waste, and manage stormwater.

This work aligns with Guelph’s broader efforts to reduce corporate greenhouse gas emissions and energy use, protect and enhance green spaces, and invest in actions that build a more resilient and sustainable city.

To learn more about current job openings with the City of Guelph, visit guelph.ca/careers.

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph