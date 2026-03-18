Thinking of running in the 2026 municipal election?

Attend an information session to learn more

Guelph, Ont., March 18, 2026 – Are you thinking about running for City Council or School Board Trustee in this year’s municipal election? The City is hosting two candidate information sessions to explain what each role involves and help you decide if serving on City Council or the School Board is right for you. Each session will feature different guest speakers covering different topics. Anyone considering running in the election is encouraged to attend both sessions.

Candidate information sessions

These are hybrid sessions that can be attended online or in-person in the Council Chambers at Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario.

April 1

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Online Webex link

Password: Election

Access Code: 2344 835 1854

Sebastien Haley and Payton Ebel from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing will cover:

Election legislation

Financial filing requirements

Third-party advertisers

April 13

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Online Webex link

Password: Election

Access Code: 2334 539 0231

Rick O’Connor, former City Clerk and municipal lawyer for the City of Ottawa, will discuss:

The role of a City Councillor

What to expect if elected

Real-world insights from municipal leadership

At both sessions, Guelph’s Clerk’s Office staff will walk you through the nomination process. You’ll also learn about:

Roles and responsibilities

Nomination rules

Eligibility

These sessions provide a great opportunity to learn what it means to be an elected official, the financial and personal commitments, the legislative requirements and what’s new in 2026.

Important dates for 2026 municipal election

Event Date(s) Nomination period May 1 – August 21, 2026 Advance voting October 10-18 Election Day October 26, 2026

Learn more at guelph.ca/vote.

For more information

City Clerks’ Office

[email protected]

519-837-5603