Fresh new look for the City of Guelph Report a Problem Map

Guelph, Ont., February 20, 2026 – As of February 20 there’s a new web link and refreshed look for Guelph’s Report a Problem Map. If you’ve bookmarked the tool in the past, be sure to update your browser bookmark to point to the new location for the map: experience.arcgis.com/experience/aa79df9526ab4c99914adc950eca9141. This update stems from the mapping platform updating to make sure the tool works with modern web browsers and meets the latest security standards.

What’s changing

The primary changes are a new link (you can find the Report a Problem Map at experience.arcgis.com/experience/aa79df9526ab4c99914adc950eca9141) and a new look featuring larger category icons.

We’ve eliminated the “proceed as guest” screen, so you go straight to the service categories. Choose from potholes, parking concerns, playground issues, and more.

Using the Report a Problem Map

If you’ve used the map before, you’ll notice it looks a bit different. Rest assured, all the same services are still available.

If you’ve never used it before, don’t worry—it’s easy! Open the Report a Problem Map.

Choose a category.

Click Submit a problem.

Choose a problem from the list.

Enter an address or location.

Describe the problem so we can respond.

Optional: to receive updates, include your contact information

Optional: attach a photo

Click Submit

The City responds to the submissions, addressing the problems identified by the community.

