Stepping Stone and Royal City Mission team up with the City on a new daytime drop-in space for people in need

Individuals can access services starting January 12, 2026

Guelph, Ont., December 23, 2025 – To help provide people with access to safe, dignified daytime supports such as food, washrooms and showers, the City is teaming up with Stepping Stone and Royal City Mission with a new investment to open a daytime drop-in space starting January 12, 2026. This initiative is a brand-new, two-year City funding commitment of $850,000 annually to support essential daytime services.

The City has reached a tentative agreement with Stepping Stone to lead this work, subject to final contract approval, with Royal City Mission hosting the daytime drop-in space from January to March during construction at Stepping Stone’s 23 Gordon Street location. Operating details, including hours of services, will be confirmed and shared on January 12, 2026 when the contract is finalized.

“Guelph’s most vulnerable residents need safe spaces during the day, and we’re proud to work with Stepping Stone and Royal City Mission to ensure people can access essential services,” said Jodie Sales, General Manager of Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Relations.

How to access services:

January 12 to March 31, 2026: Royal City Mission will host the drop-in space at 50 Quebec Street.

“Stepping Stone is proud to lead this important program, and we want to thank the City of Guelph for this new investment that makes this work possible,” said Gail Hoekstra, Executive Director of Stepping Stone. “Our goal is to provide a trauma-informed, low-barrier space that meets immediate needs while also supporting long-term housing success and community connection.”

This daytime drop-in space investment offers some stability for Guelph’s most vulnerable residents while Wellington County and members of the Health and Housing Planning Table continue to work towards a long-term health and housing community plan.

To learn more about the City’s work on housing, including how we’re responding to homelessness, you can visit guelph.ca/housing.

