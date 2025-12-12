Sewer flushing and inspection, December 14-18

We will be inspecting and flushing the sewers at various locations throughout Guelph from the evening of December 14 until the morning of December 18. The work will be done overnight between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. to minimize disruption.

During the inspections, we use high-pressure water to clean the pipes and CCTV cameras to inspect them for any issues. This work helps keep our sanitary lines working and ensures residents’ wastewater reaches the treatment plant efficiently.

Key information

The work will take approximately one hour per location.

All roads will remain open and there will be no impact to traffic.

There will be no impact to Transit or water services.

Locations

Victoria Road North at Brant Avenue

Victoria Road North and Woodlawn Road East intersection

Victoria Road North and Grange Street intersection

Woolwich Street, just north of the Evergreen Seniors Community Centre

Inverness Drive between Woodlawn Road East and Windsor Street

Greenview Street between Victoria Road North and Glenburnie Drive

Learn more about the City’s wastewater management program.

For more information

Tina Rahimi, B. Sc

Project Manager of Technical Services

Wastewater Services, Environmental Services Department

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3579

[email protected]