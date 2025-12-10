City of Guelph Statement on Internet Voting for upcoming 2026 Election

Guelph, Ont., December 10, 2025 – Online voting will not be offered for Guelph’s 2026 municipal and school board election due to internet voting service vendors failing to meet the City’s minimum technical scoring.

Guelph City Council directed the City Clerk’s Office to explore internet voting for the 2026 municipal election, subject to all security requirements and testing meeting the satisfaction of the City Clerk. Following this, the City Clerk’s Office issued an RFP for internet voting services which asked vendors to indicate whether they met new Digital Governance Standards Institute (DGSI) Internet Voting Standards issued late last year. The RFP placed a high value on technical aspects related to the standards which help ensure an internet voting system was reliable, secure and could uphold the integrity of the City’s elections.

Three vendors pursued the City’s RFP, of the three, one did not meet baseline requirements, and two failed to meet the minimum technical scoring.

The City respects and values all forms of participation in the voting process and strives to ensure its elections are equitable and accessible. Closer to the election, key dates, ways to vote and information on how we are reducing barriers to voting will be posted on guelph.ca/vote and shared on City social media channels.

For more information

City Clerk’s Office

519-837-5603

[email protected]