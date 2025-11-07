The City of Guelph appoints Dylan McMahon as City Clerk and General Manager, City Clerk’s Office

Guelph, Ont., November 7, 2025 – The City of Guelph is pleased to announce the appointment of Dylan McMahon as the City Clerk and General Manager of the City Clerk’s office following a competitive recruitment process. McMahon will move into this permanent role on November 17.

McMahon brings more than a decade of municipal experience to the role, having joined the City in 2012 and moved into the City Clerk’s Office in 2015 as Council and Committee Coordinator. Since 2018, he has served as the Manager of Legislative Services and Deputy City Clerk. During this time, McMahon led a comprehensive Council composition and ward boundary review, oversaw the renovation of Council Chambers to accommodate hybrid meetings, implemented a redesign of the City’s Advisory Committees of Council, established a lobbyist registry and supported three municipal elections. He has played a key leadership role in modernizing operations in the City Clerk’s Office and enhancing public engagement with Guelph City Council.

”I am honoured to step into the role of City Clerk and to work alongside the dedicated professionals in the Clerk’s Office. This team plays a vital role in upholding transparency, accessibility, and integrity in the City’s processes, and I look forward to supporting that work to ensure Guelph’s local democracy remains strong, inclusive, and resilient for years to come,” says McMahon.

“Throughout the past decade, Dylan has demonstrated his passion and skill as an innovative and inclusive leader to City staff and a trusted advisor to Council. With his thoughtful and diplomatic approach, he has helped advance accessibility in local government while providing expert guidance to elected officials, senior staff, and members of the Guelph community,” says Stephen O’Brien, the City’s deputy chief administrative officer of corporate services. “We look forward to ongoing success and continued innovation within the City Clerk’s Office under Dylan’s leadership.”

McMahon holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Guelph and received accreditation as an Accredited Ontario Municipal Clerk (AOMC) from the Association of Municipal Managers, Clerks and Treasurers of Ontario (AMCTO) in 2023. From 2017 to 2025, he served as Director, Zone 2 for AMCTO.

