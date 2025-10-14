The City of Guelph announces general manager of facilities and energy management

Guelph, Ont., October 14, 2025 – The City of Guelph is pleased to announce Ian Scott as General Manager, Facilities and Energy Management.

This role leads a multifaceted department responsible for planning, organizing, and managing all aspects of municipal facility maintenance, building repair, and complex capital project delivery. They are also responsible for initiatives driven by the Energy and Climate Change Office focused on meeting Council’s community and corporate energy reduction goals.

“I am honoured to take on this role and continue to work with City staff, City Council and our community to ensure our facilities are efficient, resilient, and aligned with the City’s long-term goals,” says Ian Scott. “I strive for a collaborative and strategic approach on complex facilities projects. Together, I am confident we’ll continue to build spaces in Guelph that support excellent service delivery and reflect our shared commitment to environmental stewardship.”

Ian brings over 15 years of progressive experience in multi-disciplinary engineering, with a core competency in mechanical engineering and building design. At GHD, Ian served as Senior Engineer, Team Lead and Project Manager over many years. At the City of Guelph, Ian held the role of Manager of Facility Design and Construction, overseeing both the South End Community Centre and Baker Library facility construction, among other projects. He has a broad understanding of the City’s finances, particularly in capital budget development. Ian served as the City’s Acting General Manager of Facilities and Energy Management. He is focused on modernizing processes and practices and optimizing efficiency for the City of Guelph’s complex facility portfolio.

Ian has a Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of Windsor. He is a practicing member of Professional Engineers Ontario and has a certificate in construction law from Osgoode Hall Law School.

“Ian’s experience and strong commitment to sustainability, innovation and operational excellence will be a great asset for the City,” said deputy chief administrative officer, infrastructure, development and enterprise services Jayne Holmes. “His leadership will be key to advancing our goals for climate resilience, energy efficiency, and high-performing City facilities that serve our community now and in the future.”

