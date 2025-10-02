Sign Variances for 705 Southgate Drive

The City received applications for variances from the City of Guelph Sign By-law Number (2021)-20621, as amended.

Address: 705 Southgate Drive, Guelph,ON

Request

Request for variance from Table 1, Row 1 of Sign By-law Number (2021)-20621, as amended, to permit:

Two illuminated ground signs setback 1 and 3 metres from the street line, with a maximum height of 7.5 metres above the adjacent roadway and a maximum sign face area of 12.78 metres squared; and A minimum separation distance of approximately 80 metres between two ground signs on the same property.

How to participate

Reports relating to these applications will be available online on Thursday, October 2, 2025, on guelph.ca. For questions relating to these applications, please email [email protected]. These variance applications will be addressed at the Council Planning meeting at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 15, 2025. This is an in-person and remote Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live. If you wish to speak about these applications or provide a written submission, please register online at guelph.ca using the “Request to speak at a meeting” online form, email [email protected], or call the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 (TTY 519-826-9771) by Friday, October 10, 2025 at 10 a.m.