Sale of land by public tender

Form 6

Municipal Act, 2001

Ontario Regulation 181/03, Municipal Tax Sale Rules

The Corporation of the City of Guelph

Take Notice that tenders are invited for the purchase of the lands described below and will be received until 3:00 p.m. local time on November 6, 2025, at the Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden St., Guelph Ontario.

The tenders will then be opened in public on the same day as soon as possible after 3:00 p.m. at the Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden St., Guelph.

Description of Lands:

1. Roll No. 23 08 060 001 13410 0000; GUELPH; PIN 71239-0067 (LT); PT LOT 32, PLAN 328, AS IN CS53330; GUELPH; File No. 23-84

According to the last returned assessment roll, the assessed value of the land is $21,500

Minimum tender amount: $9,997.47

2. Roll No. 23 08 010 003 08300 0000; 160-164 ARTHUR ST. S, GUELPH; PIN 71340-0158 (LT); PT LOT 13, PLAN 244; PT LOT 2, RANGE 1, DIVISION F, TOWNSHIP OF GUELPH, AS IN RO717169, S/T INTEREST IN ROS517510, IF ANY; GUELPH; File No. 24-02

According to the last returned assessment roll, the assessed value of the land is $265,000

Minimum tender amount: $46,208.22

3. Roll No. 23 08 040 017 06380 0000; 518 MASSEY RD., GUELPH; PIN 71268-0025 (LT); PT LT 9 CON 1 DIVISION B GUELPH TOWNSHIP PT 34, 61R647; GUELPH; File No. 24-88

According to the last returned assessment roll, the assessed value of the land is $363,000

Minimum tender amount: $51,768.21

Tenders must be submitted in the prescribed form and must be accompanied by a deposit of at least 20 per cent of the tender amount, which deposit shall be made by way of a certified cheque/bank draft/ money order payable to the municipality.

Except as follows, the municipality makes no representation regarding the title to, crown interests, availability of road access, or any other matters relating to the lands to be sold. Responsibility for ascertaining these matters rests with the potential purchasers. Any interests of the Federal or Provincial Crown encumbering the land at the time of the tax sale will continue to encumber the land after the registration of the tax deed. The assessed value, according to the last returned assessment roll, may or may not be representative of the current market value of the property.

Pursuant to the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act, S.C. 2022, c. 10, s. 235 (the “Act”), effective January 1, 2023, it is prohibited for a non-Canadian to purchase, directly or indirectly, any residential property, as those terms are defined in the legislation. Contraventions of the Act are punishable by a fine, and offending purchasers may be ordered to sell the residential property.

The municipality assumes no responsibility whatsoever for ensuring bidders/tenderers comply with the Act, and makes no representations regarding same. Prospective bidders/tenderers are solely responsible for ensuring compliance with the Act and are advised to seek legal advice before participating in this sale.



Transfers of properties that contain at least one and not more than six single family residences and are transferred to non-residents of Canada or foreign entities, are subject to the Province’s Non-Resident Speculation Tax (NRST).

This sale is governed by the Municipal Act, 2001 and the Municipal Tax Sales Rules made under that Act. The successful purchaser will be required to pay the amount tendered plus accumulated taxes and any taxes that may be applicable, such as a land transfer tax and HST.

TAKE NOTICE: Where a refund is claimed by a qualifying first-time Homebuyer under the Land Transfer Tax Act, the Municipality requires the purchaser to retain legal counsel to complete the transfer.

The municipality has no obligation to provide vacant possession to the successful purchaser.

A copy of the prescribed form of tender is available on the website of the Government of Ontario Central Forms Repository under the listing for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.

For further information regarding this sale and a copy of the prescribed form of tender, visit:

www.OntarioTaxSales.ca

www.Guelph.ca/tax

or if no internet access available, contact:

Lisa Gatto

Supervisor, Taxation Revenue

The Corporation of the City of Guelph

City Hall, 1 Carden St.

Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

519-822-1260 x 3473

[email protected]

