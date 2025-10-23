Public notice to repeal and replace Sign By-law (2021) – 20621

On November 12, 2025, amendments to the Sign Bylaw, prepared for City Council decision, will outline minor amendments to the Sign Bylaw which includes aligning the Sign Bylaw with the Comprehensive Zoning By-law (2023)-20790 zone categories and Community Planning Permit By-law (2025)–21065 precinct categories. Sign By-law (2021)–20621 is proposed to be repealed and replaced by Sign By-law (2025)–21153 due to administrative amendments throughout the entirety of the bylaw.

How to participate

The report relating to the proposed Sign By-law amendments will be available online Thursday October 30th, 2025 at https://guelph.ca/city-hall/mayor-and-council/city-council/agendas-and-minutes/. For questions relating to this report please email [email protected]. The report will be addressed at the Council Planning meeting starting at 4 p.m. on November 12, 2025. This is an in-person and remote meeting that can be watched online at https://guelph.ca/news/live/. If you wish to speak about the proposed amendments to the by-law or provide a written submission, please register online at guelph.ca/delegate using the “Register to speak at a meeting” form, email [email protected], or call the City Clerk’s office at 519-837-5603 (TTY 519-826-9771) by Friday November 7, 2025 at 10 a.m.