Notice of Minor Zoning Bylaw Amendment

In accordance with Section 34 of the Planning Act, notice of a minor Zoning Bylaw Amendment is being provided.

Purpose and Effect of the Minor Zoning Bylaw Amendment

The proposed Zoning By-law Amendment is being introduced to correct a zoning error for 105 Elmira Road North in By-law (2025)-21120. 105 Elmira Road North was rezoned to a site-specific “Medium Density Residential” (RM.6-30) zone in July 2025. The wording of the approved by-law erroneously permitted a maximum angular plane of 45 degrees from the centre line of the street. The materials presented before City Council and analysed by City Staff considered a maximum angular plane of 46 degrees from the centre line of the street. Through the proposed Zoning By-law Amendment, the zoning for 105 Elmira Road North will be amended to permit a maximum angular plane of 46 degrees from the centre line of the street, as originally intended.

In accordance with Official Plan Amendment 91, approval of Minor Zoning By-law Amendments has been delegated to the General Manager of Planning and Building Services. Minor Zoning By-law Amendments may include:

1. Removal of a holding (H) symbol, as per Section 10.5 of the Official Plan.

2. Passing a Temporary Use By-law, as per Section 10.6 of the Official Plan.

3. Correcting of minor errors and omissions.

4. Minor text amendments to add clarity for the intent of regulations.

5. Housekeeping updates to reflect changes to job titles, names of City departments, external agencies and organizations, or other policy documents and legislation.

6. Removal of site-specific zoning that is more restrictive than the parent zone.

A Statutory Public Meeting shall not be required for a minor amendment to the Zoning By-law described above unless concerns have been identified by written submission during the commenting period identified in this Notice of Application.

Subject Lands

The proposed Minor Zoning By-law Amendment applies to 105 Elmira Road North.

For more information

The planner to contact for the Zoning By-law Amendment is:



Eric Rempel, Planner ll, Planning and Building Services

519-837-5616 ext. 2617

[email protected]

How to Get Involved

Any person may provide written comments on the application.

To submit written comments, we request written comments no later than 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, by any of the following ways:

By email to [email protected] and [email protected] (attachments must not exceed 15 MB)

and (attachments must not exceed 15 MB) In person at the ServiceGuelph Counter at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

By regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1 or place them in the mail slot beside the main entrance to City Hall no later than 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

How to Stay Informed:

If you wish to be notified of the decision on this application you must make a written request to the City Clerk by way of email or regular mail as listed above.

Appeals Information

Only the applicant, specified person and public bodies as defined in the Planning Act, and registered owners of lands to which the bylaw will apply and who made submissions at this public meeting or who have made written submissions to the City before the bylaw is passed, will be able to appeal the decision of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

No person or public body shall be added as a party to the hearing of the appeal unless, before the plan was adopted, the person or public body made oral submissions at a public meeting or written submissions to the council or, in the opinion of the Ontario Land Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to add the person or public body as a party.

Notice of Collection of Personal Information

Personal information is being collected in order to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this Zoning By-law Amendment. Information provided or presented at a public meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 extension 2349 or [email protected].

Accessibility

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected] or TTY 519-826-9771.