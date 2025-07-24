Notice of intention to designate: 1 Norwich Street West

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 1 Norwich Street West as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description of the property known as 1 Norwich Street West is PT LOTS 24 & 40, PLAN 35, PARTS 13 & 17 61R2027; T/W & S/T RO772283; T/W RIGHT OF WAY OVER PT 11, 61R2027 IN FAVOUR OF THE OWNERS OF PARTS 13 AND 17 FOR THE PURPOSES OF INGRESS AND EGRESS TO PARTS 10, 15 AND 16, 61R2027 AS IN LT70679.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

1 Norwich Street West, as part of Barclay Terrace, is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets six of the nine prescribed criteria for determining design and physical value, historical and associative value, and contextual value, as per Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by 569/22.999

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets Criterion 1 as it is a representative example of a Confederation era building type with Georgian style constructed in local limestone as part of a row or terrace building form.

The subject property meets Criterion 2 because the building has high physical integrity in that it has retained most of its original exterior architectural design features in limestone and displays a high degree of craftsmanship.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets Criterion 4 because it has direct associations with a theme of historical mixed use involving local corner stores with housing attached – a combination that was conventional in many of Guelph’s residential neighborhoods since the establishment of the town and in some cases continuing into the first half of the 20th century.

The subject property meets Criterion 6 as it demonstrates or reflects the work of James Barclay, a prominent nineteenth-century Guelph builder.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets Criterion 7 because it is important in defining, maintaining or supporting the character of the historic Norwich Street West and Woolwich Street streetscapes in the downtown area.

The subject property meets Criterion 8 because it is physically linked to its surroundings as its façade is an integral part of an uninterrupted block face of the Barclay Terrace on the northwest side of Norwich Street West at Woolwich Street.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 1 Norwich Street W should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Building form, including:

· original two-story, two bay, semi-detached building form with medium pitched roof and side gable end wall

· limestone exterior walls and cut limestone quoins

· location and opening shapes of the original door and windows

· flat arches over each front window opening built with solid limestone lintels · limestone window sills

· stonework in façade finished with rectilinear, white tape pointing

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring City Council permission for an alteration to the design.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated July 15, 2025 and at guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday August 22, 2025. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Stephen O’Brien

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 2496

[email protected]

Notice date: July 24, 2025