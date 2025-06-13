Share your thoughts on the design of St. George’s Square design and the Capital Implementation Plan for DTIRP

Guelph, Ont., June 13, 2025 – As part of the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program (DTIRP), the design for St. George’s Square, the Capital Implementation Plan and the construction mitigation strategy will be presented at Committee of the Whole on July 8.

DTIRP aims to upgrade roads, sewers, and watermains, and improve sidewalks, cycling facilities, and the streetscape in parts of the Downtown Secondary Plan area. Transforming Downtown Guelph will take time. This long-term infrastructure renewal involves years of planning, community input, and phased construction to manage disruptions for residents, workers, and visitors.

Our goal is to make Downtown Guelph more resilient, inclusive, and vibrant—a place where people of all ages and abilities can live, work, and play. With community feedback in hand, we’re now bringing the plan to Council.

Make your voice heard at the public meeting by joining virtually or in person, or by sending in comments before July 4. If you plan to speak, please register by 10 a.m. on Friday, July 4.

You can join in person or virtually at the public meeting

Public meeting

The public meeting at the hybrid Committee of the Whole meeting can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or attended in-person:

When:

Tuesday, July 8

2 p.m.

Where:

City Hall Council Chambers

1 Carden Street, Guelph

The agenda and full report will be posted on the Council calendar on June 24. The community is invited to register to speak or send in comments by 10 a.m. on Friday, July 4.

For more Information

Reg Russwurm, Manager, Design and Construction

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2765

[email protected]