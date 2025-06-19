Notice of intention to designate: 14 Mitchell Street

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 14 Mitchell Street as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

14 Mitchell Street is located between Eramosa Road and Norwich Street East. The legal description is Part Lot 4, Plan 99.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The residential building at 14 Mitchell St is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets five of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by 569/22. The subject building at 14 Mitchell St has design and physical value, historical and associative value, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets criterion 1 because it is a representative example of a late Italianate residence in Guelph. The residence is one of the most intact examples of an 1870’s stone Italianate residences in the City.

The subject property meets criterion 2 because it displays a high degree of craftsmanship. The stonemasonry of Goerge Pike demonstrates a mastery of the craft.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets criterion 4 because it has direct associations with Caleb Chase, a prominent Guelph carriage maker and the third mayor of the City of Guelph. The property is also associated with Kenneth Macalister, a war hero who was executed by the Nazis in 1944.

The subject property meets criterion 6 because it was designed and built by William Day, a prominent nineteenth-century Guelph builder.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets criterion 7 because it is important in maintaining the character of Mitchell Street, which contains several other notable nineteenth-century stone buildings, including 24 Mitchell St, 25 Mitchell St, and 30-32 Eramosa Rd.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 14 Mitchell St should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Building form, including: Two storey building L-shaped foot print Gable Roof

Façade, including: Exterior limestone walls Stone sills and lintels Protruding bay window

Verandah

Original windows and doors on the façade

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring Council to amend the heritage designation by-law.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated June 10, 2025 at www.guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 18, 2025. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Stephen O’Brien

City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Jack Mallon (he/him), MA, MA, CAHP | Planner I – Heritage

Planning Services 519-837-5616 x 3872

[email protected]

Notice date: June 19,2025