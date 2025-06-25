Mayor Cam Guthrie Welcomes Councillor Klassen’s Appointment to Chair of IDE Committee

Guelph, Ont., June 25, 2025 – City Council has unanimously appointed Councillor Carly Klassen to the Chair of its Infrastructure, Development, and Environment Services (IDE) Committee, filling the vacancy created when former Councillor Dominique O’Rourke resigned her position in May 2025 upon her election as Guelph’s Member of Parliament.

“I am thrilled that Council has selected Councillor Klassen for the role of IDE Chair,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie, “and I look forward to working with her as the City advances its many key infrastructure, growth, and environmental initiatives over the next couple of years. With her substantial business and customer service background and her strong understanding of Guelph’s capital priorities, Councillor Klassen is ideally suited for this role, and I extend to Carly my heartfelt congratulations.”

“I am keen to continue working closely with the Mayor and Council in my new position as IDE Chair on the important issues facing our City,” offered Councillor Klassen. “Former Councillor O’Rourke established a solid foundation as the past Chair, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continuing advancing Council’s policy work alongside our professional staff across the infrastructure, development, and environmental portfolios.”

