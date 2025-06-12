Don’t miss the National Celebration of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples on June 20

Annual National Celebration returns to the Riverside Park concert shell

Guelph, Ont., June 13, 2025 – Starting at 5:30 p.m. on June 20, Riverside Park will be a site for celebration as the National Celebration of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples brings music, dancing, drumming, food and artisanal items to the space. The annual event is a celebration of the rich culture, notable achievements and unique heritage of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples in Guelph and beyond.

This year’s event includes a headlining performance by Oneida Wolf Clan, Six Nations singer/songwriter Lacey Hill; First Nations drummers and dancers; Inuit drummers; Métis jigging; food for purchase from Sista’s MexiKanata and PowWow Café; and artisanal and informational booths.

Event schedule

5:30 p.m.

Welcoming remarks

Welcoming remarks 6:00 p.m.

Performances including First Nations drummers and dancers, Inuit drummers and Métis jigging

Performances including First Nations drummers and dancers, Inuit drummers and Métis jigging 7:45 p.m.

Headline performance by Lacey Hill

About the Celebration

Since 1996, many First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21 during the summer solstice. Additionally, June is National Indigenous History Month—a time for all Canadians to reflect upon and learn the history, cultures, contributions and resilience of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples. With several powwows taking place across the province on June 21 this year, the City has moved this event to the day prior.

