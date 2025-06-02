Construction notice: Arkell Road lane shifts at Victoria Road South starting June 9

Notice date: June 2, 2025

What’s happening:

Percon Excavating Inc. is removing and installing new curb and asphalt along the boulevard along Arkell Road.

Why:

The new curb install is part of the new design for the approved development at 388 Arkell Road.

When:

The contractor will begin construction on or around June 9, and we expect work to be completed by June 27 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane shifts will be in place between Victoria Road South and Colonial Drive. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: No changes

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction