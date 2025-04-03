Just For Laughs Road Show Returns for 20th Edition!

Four comics take to the road and deliver a bucket of laughs to River Run’s Main Stage

GUELPH, ON April 3, 2025 – Just For Laughs is delighted to be back on the road with some of the funniest comedians around! The 20th edition of the Just For Laughs Road Show brings four hilarious comics to River Run Centre’s Main Stage on Friday, April 25 at 8 p.m.

Hosted by JUNO Award nominee Zabrina Douglas, the evening features Orlando Leyba, recently seen on America’s Got Talent, JUNO nominee Hisham Kelati, and Just For Laughs alumna Audrey Stewart.

Zabrina Douglas is a nurse, comedian, and mother of five. In 2008, she was nominated for the Tim Sims Encouragement Fund Award, and she has not slowed down since. Her many performances include headlining Laughter From the Frontlines in 2020, appearing on CBC’s The New Wave of Standup, the JUNO Awards in Edmonton, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, and Just for Laughs Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto. In 2023, her comedy album, Things Black Girls Say: The Album, received a JUNO nomination for Comedy Album of the Year, and her 2024 record, Nurse on Nights, is available for streaming everywhere.

Orlando Leyba has a knack for finding humor in everything and connects with audiences through his unique life experiences and perspective. Leyba is an animated and dynamic storyteller, and a hard-working comic. Among his many credits are a recent appearance on America’s Got Talent, multiple appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and has a comedy special, Adorable, streaming on HBO. Leyba is a regular at comedy festivals and clubs across Canada and the U.S.

Hisham Kelati is a Toronto-based comic and writer, known for vivid and engaging storytelling. He has performed at Just For Laughs Montreal and Toronto, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, the Sled Island Music & Arts Festival, Toronto Sketchfest, and CBC’s Accent on Toronto. Kelati has also opened for SNL‘s Chris Redd and Marc Maron. He was a writer on CBC’s hit show TallBoyz, can be heard on CBC’s The Debaters, and seen on CTV’s The Stand Up Show with Jon Dore and CBC’s The New Wave of Standup. In 2019, he won Host of the Year at the Toronto Comedy Awards, and in 2022, his debut album, Tigre King, was nominated for the Comedy Album of the Year JUNO.

Audrey Stewart is a Los Angeles-based actress and comic. She is a regular at the Hollywood Improv and performs at clubs around the world. In 2023, she was named a New Face at Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival and in 2024, she performed at the Netflix is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles. Stewart has appeared on NBC, The Drew Barrymore Show, Netflix is a Joke Radio, and more. She is also a cast member of the new YouTube prank series from the creator of Punk’d, called Prank U.

Just For Laughs Road Show closes River Run’s 2024/25 LOTS ON Season, sponsored by Richardson Wealth. Tickets are selling well for this annual favourite – be sure to catch some of the best comics, presented as part of the GuelphToday Comedy Series.

Tickets to the 2025 Just For Laughs Road Show are $59 for adults, $57 for patrons over 60, and $39 for those under 30 years old. For more information or to purchase, please call 519-763-3000, visit the Box Office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph, or go to https://riverrun.ca/whats-on/just-for-laughs-road-show25/.

For Information

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 extension 2589

[email protected]