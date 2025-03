Change to hours of operation

Effective April 28, 2025, the public waste drop-off site will no longer be open on Mondays. Hours of operation remain the same Tuesday – Saturday.

The public waste drop-off is open to Guelph residents for garbage, household hazardous waste, yard waste and recyclables. For more information visit Waste Resource Innovation Centre – City of Guelph.

Contact information

Solid Waste Resources

519-767-0598

TTY: 519-826-9771

[email protected]