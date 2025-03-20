Council approves new non-profit seed funding program supporting more affordable housing in Guelph

Guelph, Ont., ​March 20, 2025​ – City Council has approved a new seed funding program for non-profits looking to build affordable housing in Guelph.

Starting in spring 2025, registered and charitable non-profits can apply for up to $25,000 in grants as part of the Affordable Housing Seed Funding program. Non-profits can use grants to cover pre-construction costs, such as feasibility studies, site plans, or planning fees.

“Improving housing affordability is a top priority for the City,” said City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “We are eager to support the work of non-profits in our community to help more people find a place to call home in Guelph.”

The Affordable Housing Seed Funding program is one of the actions in the City’s Housing Affordability Strategy, designed to bring more housing that is affordable to Guelph over the next decade.

The City of Guelph will start accepting applications for seed funding on a rolling basis in spring 2025. The City will evaluate proposals based on how they address housing needs in Guelph.

Seed funding will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. To learn more and find out how to apply, you can visit the Affordable Housing Seed Funding page on guelph.ca/housing.

Quick facts:

When does it open : Spring 2025.

: Spring 2025. Who can apply : Registered and charitable non-profits (full eligibility criteria availability here).

: Registered and charitable non-profits (full eligibility criteria availability here). How much is available : Individual grants of up to $25,000, with $100,000 in total funding available.

: Individual grants of up to $25,000, with $100,000 in total funding available. How can grants be used : To support pre-construction costs (see list of eligible expenses here).

: To support pre-construction costs (see list of eligible expenses here). Is there a deadline: The City will accept applications on a rolling basis. First come, first serve.

Resources

Media Contact

Rachel Gardner-Ursel

Advisor, Strategic Communications

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

City of Guelph

519-766-2671

[email protected]