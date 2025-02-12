Dawn Avenue closure proposed to start March 3

Clairfields Drive West to Lowes Road West

Notice date: February 12, 2025

About the project

The contractor JAAR Excavating is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 42 Lowes Rd W. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during off-site construction. Dawn Avenue will not be closed until Lowes Road West is open and no longer under a road closure.

Work is intended to begin March 3

Work is intended to start on or about Monday, March 3 and take about 3 months to complete, weather permitting.

Dawn Avenue closed

Dawn Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Clairfields Drive West to Lowes Road West during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Dawn Avenue, however, there will be no through access at formerly 164 Dawn Avenue.

Pedestrian access

The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 160 Dawn Avenue to 186 Dawn Avenue during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Clairfields Drive West and Lowes Road West to use the sidewalk along Gordon Street.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Scott Rouse, Supervisor, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4116

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]