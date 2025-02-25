City of Guelph North East Water Supply (NEWS) Municipal Class Environmental Assessment Study

Notice of Study Commencement

Issue Date: February 25, 2025

Overview

The City of Guelph (the City) is growing and is expected to reach a population of 203,000 by 2051. The City is committed to managing population growth as it continues to develop strategies for ensuring adequate water supply. The 2022 Water Supply Master Plan (WSMP)[1] has shown that the City must increase its water supply to meet future demand to ensure reliability of the water system into the future. As outlined in the WSMP as “Project Number 5: Develop well in the area of the Logan and Flemming Test Wells”, development of existing municipal test wells is important for the City when looking for new water supply. The City is commencing a study to consider alternative solutions to increase its groundwater supply, ensure a reliable water source, and meet the expected demand in the near future.

The Process

The study is planned as a Schedule “B” Project under the Municipal Engineers Association’s Municipal Class EA process which is an approved Class of Environmental Assessment under the Environmental Assessment Act. Results from this study will be documented in an environmental assessment that will be made available for a public review period. At that time, residents, Indigenous communities and other interested persons or groups will be informed of when and where the environmental assessment can be reviewed.

We want to hear from you

Your input is valuable, and public consultation is an important part of this study.

Join our mailing list. Contact us if you want to be placed on our mailing list for Project updates.

Contact us if you want to be placed on our mailing list for Project updates. Attend our open houses and let us know what you think. Two open houses will be planned for this Class EA to meet with interested persons, present Project information, answer questions, and hear concerns. Details of the open houses will be provided at a later date through a publication in the local community newspaper, website and sent directly to contacts on our mailing list.

For more information or to be placed on our mailing list, please contact the Project Team at the contacts below[2].

Albanie Douglas M.Sc., P.Geo., Hydrogeologist

Water Services, Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise

City of Guelph

Mobile: 226-821-3055

[email protected]

Stephen Di Biase, P.Geo., Hydrogeologist

Stantec Consulting Ltd.

(647) 282-0563

[email protected]

[1] City of Guelph. 2022. Water Supply Master Plan Update. Available online: https://guelph.ca/plans-and-strategies/water-supply-master-plan/.

