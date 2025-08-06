File number OZS25-011
A residential subdivision is proposed on the portion of the subject lands located directly south of the future Poppy Drive West. The lands subject to this application are approximately 3.39 hectares in area and will have frontage on the future Poppy Drive West. A Draft Plan of Subdivision is proposed to facilitate the creation of twenty-four low-density residential lots (24 single detached dwellings), one low-density multiple residential dwelling block (intended to accommodate up to 48 dwelling units in the form of multiple residential building types such as street and cluster townhouses), one natural heritage block, and two open space blocks.
Notice of Complete Application: 132 Clair Road West, South of Poppy Subdivision – August 2025
Associated reports and materials
- South Poppy covering letter
- Sound Poppy application – June 27, 2025
- South Poppy Draft Plan of Subdivision – June 16, 2025
- South Poppy Planning Justification Report – June 26, 2025
- South Poppy Scoped Environmental Impact Study Addendum – June 26, 2025
- 132 Clair Road Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment – December 21, 2020
- South Poppy Tree Inventory and Preservation Plan – June 26, 2025
- South Poppy Preliminary Landscape Plans – May 28, 2025
- 132 Clair Road: Stages 1, 2 and 3 Archaeological Assessment – January 20, 2025
- 132 Clair Road: Stages 1, 2 and 3 Archaeological Assessment Supplementation – January 20, 2025
- South Poppy Environmental Noise Assessment – June 20, 2025
- South Poppy Functional Servicing and Stormwater Management Report – June 20, 2025
- South Poppy Hydrogeological Characterization – June 20, 2025
- South Poppy Area Grading Plans – May 28, 2025
- South Poppy – Servicing Plan – May 28, 2025
- South Poppy Traffic Impact Brief – June 24, 2025
- South Poppy Boundary Plan (61R-22971)
For more information
Lindsay Sulatycki
[email protected]