132 Clair Road West

File number OZS25-011

A residential subdivision is proposed on the portion of the subject lands located directly south of the future Poppy Drive West. The lands subject to this application are approximately 3.39 hectares in area and will have frontage on the future Poppy Drive West. A Draft Plan of Subdivision is proposed to facilitate the creation of twenty-four low-density residential lots (24 single detached dwellings), one low-density multiple residential dwelling block (intended to accommodate up to 48 dwelling units in the form of multiple residential building types such as street and cluster townhouses), one natural heritage block, and two open space blocks.

Notice of Complete Application: 132 Clair Road West, South of Poppy Subdivision – August 2025

Lindsay Sulatycki

[email protected]