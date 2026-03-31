Earth Month 2026 in Guelph

You’ve felt it — summers that linger a little longer, energy bills that creep up, wildfire smoke that has you stuck inside on an otherwise beautiful day. These aren’t abstract concerns. They’re becoming part of our lives, and they’re also why Guelph is already doing something about it.

Earth Month is our chance to come together around what we’re building, planting and changing now — right here, in our own neighbourhoods.

Here’s what’s happening this April and how you can be part of it:

Taking climate action at home

Climate action can feel big and distant, when it can actually be as simple as our neighbours picking up litter together. This Earth Month, you can join local, hands-on activities in our city. Whether you’re up for a personal environmental challenge, ready to roll up your sleeves, or just want to sort your waste correctly, there’s a place for you here.

Here are some ways to get involved:

Guelph EcoChallenge : Small steps each day can add up to big change when we do them together! Join the Ecochallenge to build new habits during Earth Month and add momentum to the climate and sustainability work happening across our city.

: Small steps each day can add up to big change when we do them together! Join the Ecochallenge to build new habits during Earth Month and add momentum to the climate and sustainability work happening across our city. Clean and Green : Register for Clean and Green this year? Pick up your free cleanup kit on April 1 and 2 at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre. Kits include garbage bags, nitrile and cloth gloves.

: Register for Clean and Green this year? Pick up your free cleanup kit on April 1 and 2 at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre. Kits include garbage bags, nitrile and cloth gloves. Guelph Greener Homes : The City offers a grant of up to $15,000 to help low‑income homeowners install an air‑source heat pump. Learn more and find out if you’re eligible.

: The City offers a grant of up to $15,000 to help low‑income homeowners install an air‑source heat pump. Learn more and find out if you’re eligible. Be a good sort: Recent provincial changes mean more items can go in your blue box. Not sure what goes where? Use the handy waste wizard tool for helpful sorting tips. Yard waste collection also starts up soon, so make sure to prepare it properly for pick up!

Getting around, greener

We’re working towards a Guelph where you can get where you need to go without it having to cost your next paycheque. Expanded transit programs, better-connected bike routes, EV charging and new trails are making cleaner travel more convenient every year — and this month, we’re celebrating the progress and inviting you to try something new.

Here’s how you can take part:

Using water wisely

Filling up a cup of tap water or having a shower isn’t something most of us think about twice. But hot summers and heavy rain events remind us that how we use and manage water matters. The good news: small changes at home add up — especially when we all work together — and the City has programs and tools to help you reduce your water use.

Here’s some programs to check out:

Healthy landscapes : We’re hosting free educational sessions about gardening through March, April and May. Get your tickets at eventbrite.ca/o/5295469613

: We’re hosting free educational sessions about gardening through March, April and May. Get your tickets at eventbrite.ca/o/5295469613 Water audits: We offer free in-home water audits to help you reduce water use and save money on your water bill. Book your audit at guelph.ca/wateraudit or explore other water-saving options at guelph.ca/rebates.

We offer free in-home water audits to help you reduce water use and save money on your water bill. Book your audit at guelph.ca/wateraudit or explore other water-saving options at guelph.ca/rebates. Rain gardens : Get up to $2,000 for installing a rain garden this year! Join the online webinar on May 7 to learn more and find out how to qualify.

: Get up to $2,000 for installing a rain garden this year! Join the online webinar on May 7 to learn more and find out how to qualify. Water Smart Business: Make upgrades to your business to help save water and save money. Book a free consultation and explore rebates and incentives available to your business at guelph.ca/watersmartbusiness.

Planting roots together

There’s something powerful about planting a tree. It’s shade for a hot afternoon, cleaner air for your neighbourhood, and a gift to whoever comes next. This April, we’re putting more trees in the ground in Guelph — and we want your hands in the soil with us.

Whether you’re joining a community planting day or finding out how to get a tree for your own yard, this is as homegrown as it gets.

Here’s some activities to dig into:

Tree planting : Help us plant trees on April 25 at our tree planting event, in partnership with Rotary Club of Guelph and Trees for Guelph. Trees, shovels, mulch, pails, and planting instructions will be provided.

: Help us plant trees on April 25 at our tree planting event, in partnership with Rotary Club of Guelph and Trees for Guelph. Trees, shovels, mulch, pails, and planting instructions will be provided. Community Tree Giveaway : Our annual Community Tree Giveaway is back! Starting April 22, register to claim up to two free trees for your yard, while supplies last.

: Our annual Community Tree Giveaway is back! Starting April 22, register to claim up to two free trees for your yard, while supplies last. Tree planting programs: Want to add trees near your home or business? You can request a free tree on City property, or apply to have a tree planted in your backyard at a reduced cost through our work with Reep Green Solutions.

Thanks for being part of the solution, Guelph. Every action — however small it feels — is part of something we’re building together as a community.

To learn more, visit guelph.ca/environment or read our Community Call to Climate Action report to learn about other actions you can take all year long.